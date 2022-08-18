Maruti Suzuki all new Alto K10 to be launched shortly

In a few hours from now, Maruti Suzuki will launch one of its flagship entry level hatchback, the Alto K10. The Alto K10 is expected to be a completely new car with changes in both exteriors and interiors. The car is likely to compete with Renault Kwid.



The new Alto K10 is likely to be offered in six colors. The new Alto K10 is likely to feature a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with steering-mounted controls that will be compatible with both Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.



Powering the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine.



Customers can book the Alto K10 at a booking amount of Rs 11,000. Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Alto K10, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 4.32 million customers, Alto is the most influential car brand in the country. Immensely loved by Alto families, the legendary Alto is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. With a strong brand legacy of 22 years, Alto has become a symbol of pride, trust, and reliability and has been a very successful product for Suzuki.



“”Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our ever-evolving customers,” said CV Raman, CTO at Maruti Suzuki.

