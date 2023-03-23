Maruti Suzuki announces price hike across all models; check details

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across its models. The company has attributed the price hike to inflation and regulatory requirements. The company has decided to increase the prices from April 2023. Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed the scale of the price increase but has informed that it will vary according to the model.

In an official statement, Maruti Suzuki stated, "The Company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase."

Reacting to the announcement, shares of Maruti Suzuki rose 2 per cent in Thursday's trade. The stock rose 1.5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 8,375.10.

Maruti Suzuki has not specified if the price hike will impact commercial vehicles or passenger vehicles. We can safely assume that cars in both segments will be impacted by this price hike.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched a CNG option for the Brezza SUV that expands the company's S-CNG portfolio.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG launched with mileage of 25.51 km/kg; check price, variants