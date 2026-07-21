Maruti Suzuki announces second price hike within 2 months; cars to get costlier by up to Rs 30,000 from August

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced a second price hike of up to Rs 30,000 in 2026 amid continuous increase in input costs. India’s biggest carmaker by volume had raised prices by up to Rs 30,000 in June.

“The company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in August 2026,” Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

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The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model. Maruti Suzuki said it has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures over the past few months.

However, with inflationary burdens now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible, it said.

Maruti Suzuki had announced its first price hike of 2026 on May 21 after deferring it for several months. The automaker usually takes a price hike at the beginning of each year.

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Earlier in July, Mahindra & Mahindra announced an average price increase of 2.7% on its SUVs effective July 10, 2026. M&M had also undertaken a price hike of up to 2.5% for its ICE SUVs in April.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, too, increased prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5%, effective July 1, 2026. This was the second price hike taken by the automaker in 2026. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicle portfolio by 0.5% from April 1, 2026.

South Korean mass-premium automaker Kia India has announced a price increase of up to 2% across its entire vehicle lineup, effective July 1, 2026. Similarly, SAIC Motor-backed JSW MG Motor India will raise prices by up to 3% from the same date. Earlier, Hyundai Motor India increased the prices of its cars and SUVs by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, 2026, citing higher input costs as the reason for the revision.