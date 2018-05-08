Maruti Suzuki's 52,686 units of Baleno, Swift to undergo 'service campaign' to fix brake vacuum hose

Maruti Suzuki is recalling 52,686 units of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno that were manufactured between December 1, 2017 and March 16 2018. The service campaign will be conducted for two of the best selling cars in the country.

Maruti Suzuki claims that these models will be recalled for a possible fault in the brake vaccum hose. From May 14, the respective dealers will call the car owners and schedule a free session to fix the fault.

The users worrying about their cars, can confirm if their unit is among the ones recalled by entering the chassis number of their vehicle on this page.

The company officially put out a notice saying, "Customers of new Swift and Baleno are requested to fill in the chassis number (MBH followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen."

The chassis number can be found on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

The the change in parts or fixing the entire issue will be free of charge. The official post said, "Service Campaigns are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may potentially cause inconvenience to customers. The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost for the customer."

The Baleno and new Swift 2018 use the same Hearttect platform but other than that, the company has distinguished both the models on the basis of design and even drivability.

Maruti Suzuki India recently posted their best-ever monthly sales performance for the month of April by selling almost 5,499 cars on an average each day.



Year on year the company managed to increase sales by 14.2 per cent. The company almost sold 1,65,000 units in the domestic market in the month of April compared to their previous best of 1,50,521 units in the month of September last year.

The launch of new Swift can be credited to the achievement in sales. The recall could hurt the company's performance in the hatchback segment as they have the new Elite i20 and Ford Freestyle to compete with.

Its C-segment offering, Ciaz, which had managed to pip rivals like Honda City and Hyundai Verna in 2016, is fast losing traction. According to MSI, sales of the mid-sized sedan nosedived 27.2 per cent, to 5,116 units during the month under review. This is its eighth consecutive month of dipping sales. Maruti is expected to launch the facelift of Ciaz later this year that will boost its sales.