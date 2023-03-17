Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG launched with mileage of 25.51 km/kg; check price, variants

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza with S-CNG technology. This extends the company's green mobility vision for the country. The Brezza S-CNG is powered by the same K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. However, the Brezza S-CNG has a maximum power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque @4200rpm. The CNG SUV has a fuel-efficiency rating of 25.51 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and three different variants - LXi, VXi, and ZXi - along with dual-tone color options. The SUV is also equipped with customised CNG-specific features such as an Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel changeover switch.

The Brezza S-CNG is also loaded with features such as an Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Push Start, and more.

With the launch of the new Brezza S-CNG model, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 CNG offerings. All cars sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena are now available with the option of S-CNG technology.

Brezza S-CNG Variants and Price (in INR, ex-showroom)



LXi S-CNG- Rs 9,14,000

VXi S-CNG-10,49,500

ZXi S-CNG-11,89,500

ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone-Rs 12,05,500

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV. At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24% of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57% and 41% of total model sales, respectively. Moreover, with the Government’s initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years.”

