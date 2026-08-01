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Maruti Suzuki clocks record domestic sales of over 2 lakh units in July

Maruti Suzuki clocks record domestic sales of over 2 lakh units in July

Utility vehicles and compact cars power the automaker to its highest-ever monthly domestic sales.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 2:28 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki clocks record domestic sales of over 2 lakh units in JulyMaruti Suzuki India sold a total of 241,421 units in July 2026, compared with 180,526 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported its highest-ever domestic monthly sales in July, driven by strong demand for utility vehicles and passenger cars, even as exports registered a slight decline.

The country's largest carmaker sold a total of 241,421 units in July 2026, compared with 180,526 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, touched an all-time high of 200,123 units, up from 140,570 units in July 2025. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rose to 11,242 units, while exports slipped to 30,056 units from 31,745 units a year ago.

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Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased to 196,203 units, up 42.4% year-on-year from 137,776 units. Utility vehicles continued to be the biggest growth driver, with sales of models including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, e Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6 rising to 78,851 units from 52,773 units in July last year.

The company's compact and mid-size car portfolio, comprising the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Ignis, Celerio and Ciaz, recorded sales of 90,822 units, compared with 65,840 units a year earlier. Entry-level models Alto and S-Presso more than doubled sales to 12,634 units, while Eeco van sales rose to 13,896 units. Sales of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle stood at 3,920 units, up from 2,794 units in the year-ago period.

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For the first four months of FY27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales reached 924,145 units, compared with 708,387 units in the corresponding period last year, reflecting sustained domestic demand despite softer export volumes.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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