Maruti Suzuki announces discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Swift, Ertiga and other models

Country's leading car manufacturer Maruti Szuki has announced discounts up to Rs 70,000 on some of its models for the month of September. The models with discounts include variants of Swift, Ertiga and Dzire among others. The offers include cash discounts as well as exchange discounts. On exchanging a car less than seven years old, buyers can avail an exchange discount up to Rs 35,000 from Maruti Suzuki True Value, the used-car retail arm of the company. Cars that have run for seven years or more will fetch less exchange discounts.

Below are the models and the discounts they will attract:

Ertiga

Under the offer, petrol variant of Ertiga come with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, the diesel variant has a cash discount of Rs 20,000, whereas the same for the CNG trim is Rs 10,000. The exchange discounts for both petrol and CNG variants of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, depending on whether the car being exchanged is less or more than seven years old. The exchange discounts for diesel variant are Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 depending on the age of the exchanged car.

Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire (petrol) has a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for the regular edition, whereas the special edition comes with a cash discount of Rs 27,000. The exchange discount runs up to Rs 20,000, declining by Rs 10,000 for cars which are older than seven years. The diesel variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and the exchange discount is up to Rs 20,000.

Swift

The regular petrol trim of Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, whereas the Special edition variant has Rs 27,000 off. The exchange discount is up to Rs 20,000, falling to Rs 10,000 if the car being exchanged in more than seven years old. The Maruti Suzuki Swift (diesel) has a cash discount of Rs 10,000, along with exchange discounts up to Rs 25,000.

Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is offering Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 cash discounts on Celerio and Celerio AMT respectively. Buyers can avail exchange discounts up to Rs 25,000 for Celerio MT, whereas the same for Celerio AMT is up to Rs 30,000.

Alto/Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki is offering cash discounts of Rs 25,000 on petrol and CNG variants of Alto. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 petrol MT has a cash discount of Rs 22,000, whereas the Alto K10 AMT has cash discounts of Rs 27,000. The exchange discounts on all these models is Rs 30,000, if the car being exchanged is less than seven years old. Cars that have been on the road for more than that are eligible for exchange discounts of Rs 30,000.

Edited by Vivek Punj