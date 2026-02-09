Maruti Suzuki dispatches record 5.85 lakh vehicles by rail in 2025

Maruti Suzuki has recorded its highest-ever rail dispatch, sending over 5.85 lakh vehicles through the railway network in calendar year 2025. This marked an 18% increase over 2024.

The company said its share of rail in outbound vehicle logistics has risen sharply over the past decade—from 5.1% in 2016 to about 26% in 2025—reducing carbon emissions, easing road congestion, and lowering the country’s oil import burden.

Speaking on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The year 2025 marks our highest-ever rail dispatch, with over 5.85 lakh units. During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark events – the inauguration of India's largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river, a first by any automobile manufacturer."

"Our mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35% by FY 2030-31#, contributing to India’s net-zero ambition by 2070," he added. "Maruti Suzuki India Limited has adopted a comprehensive ‘Circular Mobility’ approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle—from design and production to logistics and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management."

Decade-long shift to rail

Maruti Suzuki said it has been promoting rail as a sustainable and efficient mode of vehicle transportation for over a decade. It became the first automobile company to obtain an AFTO (Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator) license in 2013.

Since FY 2014-15, the company has transported over 28 lakh vehicles from 22 destinations, servicing more than 600 cities across India through a hub-and-spoke model.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates over 45 flexi deck rakes, each capable of carrying around 260 vehicles per trip.

In CY 2025, rail dispatches from the company's in-plant railway sidings at its Gujarat and Manesar facilities accounted for 53% of its total rail dispatches, underscoring the growing role of integrated plant-level rail infrastructure in its logistics strategy.