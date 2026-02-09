Business Today
Maruti Suzuki dispatches record 5.85 lakh vehicles by rail in 2025

The company said its share of rail in outbound vehicle logistics has risen sharply over the past decade—from 5.1% in 2016 to about 26% in 2025

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026 7:29 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has recorded its highest-ever rail dispatch, sending over 5.85 lakh vehicles through the railway network in calendar year 2025. This marked an 18% increase over 2024.

The company said its share of rail in outbound vehicle logistics has risen sharply over the past decade—from 5.1% in 2016 to about 26% in 2025—reducing carbon emissions, easing road congestion, and lowering the country’s oil import burden.

Speaking on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The year 2025 marks our highest-ever rail dispatch, with over 5.85 lakh units. During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark events – the inauguration of India's largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river, a first by any automobile manufacturer." 

"Our mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35% by FY 2030-31#, contributing to India’s net-zero ambition by 2070," he added. "Maruti Suzuki India Limited has adopted a comprehensive ‘Circular Mobility’ approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle—from design and production to logistics and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management."

Decade-long shift to rail

Maruti Suzuki said it has been promoting rail as a sustainable and efficient mode of vehicle transportation for over a decade. It became the first automobile company to obtain an AFTO (Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator) license in 2013.

Since FY 2014-15, the company has transported over 28 lakh vehicles from 22 destinations, servicing more than 600 cities across India through a hub-and-spoke model.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates over 45 flexi deck rakes, each capable of carrying around 260 vehicles per trip.

In CY 2025, rail dispatches from the company's in-plant railway sidings at its Gujarat and Manesar facilities accounted for 53% of its total rail dispatches, underscoring the growing role of integrated plant-level rail infrastructure in its logistics strategy.

Published on: Feb 9, 2026 7:29 PM IST
