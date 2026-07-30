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Maruti Suzuki drives India's EV export boom, ships over 15,000 electric vehicles to 47 countries in Q1

Maruti Suzuki drives India's EV export boom, ships over 15,000 electric vehicles to 47 countries in Q1

The exports were led by the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, which has rapidly become one of the country's fastest-growing export models since shipments began

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki drives India's EV export boom, ships over 15,000 electric vehicles to 47 countries in Q1Maruti Suzuki has emerged as India's biggest electric vehicle

Maruti Suzuki has emerged as India's biggest electric vehicle (EV) exporter in the first quarter (April-June) of FY2026-27, accounting for an overwhelming 97% of the country's total EV exports. The company's strong export performance has been driven by robust global demand for its made-in-India e-Vitara electric SUV, highlighting India's growing role as a global EV manufacturing hub.

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India exported 15,641 electric passenger vehicles during the April-June quarter, a massive jump from 1,122 units in the same period last year, an increase of nearly 14 times. Of these, Maruti Suzuki alone exported 15,210 units, giving it a dominant 97% share of India's EV exports, according to industry data.

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E-Vitara emerges as the leader

The exports were led by the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, which has rapidly become one of the country's fastest-growing export models since shipments began. The SUV has now been exported to 47 countries, with major destinations including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, South Africa and several European markets.

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The remarkable growth underscores India's increasing importance in Suzuki Motor Corporation's global manufacturing network. Industry experts say the surge in exports reflects rising international acceptance of India-built electric vehicles, supported by improved manufacturing quality, competitive costs and expanding global demand for affordable EVs.

The latest figures also indicate that the April-June quarter alone accounted for more than half of India's total EV exports recorded during the previous financial year, highlighting the rapid acceleration in overseas shipments. Higher export volumes are expected to improve economies of scale for manufacturers while strengthening India's position as a global automotive production base.

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    While Maruti Suzuki currently dominates EV exports, other Indian automakers are also preparing to expand their international presence. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are reportedly working on increasing exports of their electric vehicles to right-hand-drive markets across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific in the coming years, which could diversify India's EV export basket further.

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    The export success also contributed to Maruti Suzuki's broader performance in overseas markets. Industry data shows the automaker exported 123,330 passenger vehicles during the first quarter, securing a record 55.5% share of India's total passenger vehicle exports, reinforcing its position as the country's largest automobile exporter.

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    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

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    Published on: Jul 30, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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