Maruti Suzuki offers free pollution check, dry wash till 10th June

Maruti Suzuki has announced free pollution check and complimentary dry wash for its customers to mark the occasion of World Environment Day. The offer is valid till 10 June, 2019, the company said in a statement.

The largest carmaker in India also announced that it increased water savings at its workshops three-fold by adopting the dry car wash technique. The auto major said that it saved more than 656 million litres of water by dry washing cars at its workshops in 2018-19.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Baleno touches 6 lakh sale milestone in 44 months

The dry wash system has helped reduce the washing time, improve the final wash quality and reduce water consumption, Maruti Suzuki said in a filing to the stock exchanges. The initiative has been centred in major cities with severe water scarcity. The top six cities under the initiative - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Nagpur and Chennai - helped to save the maximum 160 million litres of water in 2018-19, the company said in its statement.

Nearly 6.9 million vehicles were washed at Maruti Suzuki workshops using the dry wash technique during 2018-19, the company further added.

"At Maruti Suzuki, we identify and promote measures that delight car ownership experience for our customers plus help conserve environment. All our service initiatives like dry wash, paperless service experience etc. are designed to enhance customer comfort and convenience without compromising on environment," Partho Banerjee, Executive Director - Service, Maruti Suzuki India said about the initiative.

ALSO READ: Maruti plans to start track events and inter-city expeditions

"Dry wash at our dealer workshops help us do our bit to give back to the society. We request over 18 million customers, who visit our workshops every year, to opt for dry wash and help conserve water for our coming generations," he also said.

Maruti Suzuki's has a service network comprising over 3,600 workshops across more than 1,750 towns and cities of India.