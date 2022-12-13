Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai emerge top PV sellers; overall sales hit 2.76 lakh in Nov: SIAM 

Automakers Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Hyundai Motor have emerged as the top passenger vehicle sellers in the month of November this year. While Maruti Suzuki logged sales of over 1.32 lakh in November, Hyundai sold 48,002 units in the same period. Both Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai sold 1.09 lakh units and 37,001 units in November last year respectively, according to the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

During the period of April-November 2022-23, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor logged sales of over 10.67 lakh units and over 3.81 lakh units respectively. The automakers reported sales of 8.11 lakh units and 3.16 lakh units respectively. They were followed closely by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Kia Motors, Honda Cars India, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Total passenger vehicle sales in the month of November stood at 2.76 lakh versus 2.15 lakh in the same period last year. Total 1.30 lakh passenger cars, 1.38 lakh utility vehicles and 7,309 vans were sold in this period versus 1 lakh passenger cars, 1.05 lakh utility vehicles and 9,629 vans in November last year.

Total PV sales stood at 25.04 lakh in April-November 2022-23 versus 18.29 lakh in the same period last year. 11.51 lakh passenger cars, 12.62 lakh utility vehicles and 90,572 vans were sold in April-November 2022-23 versus 8.85 lakh passenger cars, 8.70 lakh utility vehicles and 72,934 vans in the same period last year.

Passenger vehicles were not the only segments to witness a rise in sales. Two-wheeler sales went up on-year from 10.61 lakh in November 2021 to 12.36 lakh in November this year. Three-wheeler sales grew by almost double from 22,551 in November last year to 45,664 in November this year.

Commenting on the sales figures, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, “Passenger vehicles posted highest ever sales in FY2022-23 till November, while the three-wheelers are still lower than 2010-11 and two-wheelers are less than 2016-17. Higher interest rates and increase in long term insurance premium, continues to be a concern for the consumers.”

SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal, however, said that automotive sales figures for November reflect positive consumer and business sentiment compared to previous year while attributing the decline in comparison to October to seasonability and softness in key export markets.

