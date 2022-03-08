Maruti Suzuki launches Dzire S-CNG; claims to be India's most fuel-efficient car

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, on Tuesday, launched the CNG version of its sedan Dzire intending to further strengthen and democratise green mobility. The company, with this launch, now offers nine vehicles with factory-fitted CNG technology in the country.

The new Dzire, with the company’s S-CNG technology, will get its power through a K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 1.2L engine that delivers 57kW of peak power and 98.5Nm of maximum torque. The homegrown marque also claims that this new Dzire would offer a mileage of 31.12 km/kg, and is the country’s most fuel-efficient and most powerful CNG sedan.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfil their mobility requirements.”

Maruti Suzuki’s plan to expand its S-CNG vehicle range is also aligned with the government’s vision of reducing oil imports and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country. The new Dzire S-CNG will be available in VXI & ZXI variants and is priced at Rs 8,14,000 and Rs 8,82,000 (ex-showroom), respectively.

“Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19 per cent CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles,” added Srivastava.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering the new CNG Dzire through a monthly subscription service, similar to Dzire’s petrol variants, with the fee starting at Rs 16,999 per month. Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s monthly subscription fee for petrol variants start from Rs 14,100.

He further added, “The launch of Dzire S-CNG, will further strengthen our vision of green mobility and catalyse the adoption of green vehicles in India. With customers now getting a CNG option in India’s preferred sedan, the Dzire S-CNG will further alleviate the worries of rising fuel costs and provide economical and environment-friendly mobility to customers.”

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG’s powertrain and suspension have been tuned to offer better engine durability, greater mileage and safety. In addition to this, all Maruti Suzuki’s CNG vehicles also come with dual interdependent electronic control units (ECU) and a fuel injection system.

Maruti has also said that it has enhanced all its CNG vehicles’ safety with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any leakage and integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting.