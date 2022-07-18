Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso with new refined engine; check details

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of S-Presso with a new refined engine and higher fuel efficiency. The mini-SUV has been launched with the Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology.

Prices for the new S-Presso start at Rs 4.25 lakh, while the top-most Vxi+ MT is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh. The Vxi (O) AGS is priced at Rs 5.65 lakh, while the Vxi+ (O) AGS is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh.

The company said that the new edition offers enhanced fuel-efficiency of 25.30 Km/l in the Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in the Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in the Std/Lxi MT variants. The S-Presso also has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and an electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirror in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 202,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers. The new S-Presso with a refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso.”

The new S-Presso delivers 49kW@5500rpm of power and 89Nm@3500rpm of torque. The mini-SUV also comes equipped with a bold exterior design, dynamic centre console, large cabin space and high ground clearance.

The vehicle comes fitted with dual airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants. The AGS variants have an electronic stability program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist.

