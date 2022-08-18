Maruti Suzuki launches the all-new Alto K10; check price, features, specifications

Maruti Suzuki, on Thursday, announced the launch of the all-new Alto K10. The new Alto comes with fresh exteriors, spacious interiors, enhanced performance, and a host of other features including connectivity features. The Alto K10 comes with a Next-Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and has been built using Suzuki’s platform, powertrain and technology.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “The All-New Alto K10 is set to take its legacy forward with its fresh new design, advanced tech and safety features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a Next-Gen K-series 1.0L engine. Democratizing mobility solutions has always been a core belief of Maruti Suzuki and with the launch of the All-New Alto K10, we wish to spread the joy of mobility to many more households and further strengthen the ever-growing relationship with our customers.”

He said that the Alto has remained the number 1 selling car in the country for 16 consecutive years over 22 years, and captured the hearts of 4.32 million Indians.

The new Alto comes with a friendly front fascia, new peppy headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille, trendy rear combination lamps, and big R13 wheels with new full wheel covers.

The Alto K10 delivers 49kW (66.62PS) @5500rpm of peak power and 89Nm @3500rpm of max torque. It also provides fuel-efficiency of 24.90 km/l (AGS) and 24.39 km/l (MT). The Alto K10 is available with both 5-speed manual and automatic gear shift (AGS) transmission options.

Aimed at providing a comfortable driving experience, the Alto K10 comes with a centre-focused dashboard design, floating audio unit and premium accentuation, new cabin design to maximize front row knee space and second row leg room for easy ingress and egress, warm grey colored seats with beige accents, and ergonomic and practical utility spaces for accommodating day-to-day storage.

The Alto K10 comes with a 17.78cm (7-inch) SmartPlay studio infotainment system and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other SmartPlay Studio apps, steering mounted audio and voice controls, digital speedometer display, front power window switches on the instrument panel and remote keyless entry.

When it comes to security features, the Alto K10 is equipped with dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution, pre-tensioner, reverse parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock and high-speed alert.

It comes in three colours – Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold – and two accessory themes, Impacto and Glinto.

The prices of the manual variants start from Rs 3.99 lakh and go up to Rs 5.33 lakh, while the two auto gear shift variants are priced at Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 5.83 lakh.

