Maruti Suzuki logs 50% rise in July sales, sells over 1.6 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) said on Sunday that it registered a 50% increase it its total sales at 162,462 units in July 2021 . Maruti Suzuki's sales figures for July 2021 included domestic sales of 136,500 units, exports of 21,224 units and sales to other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of 4,738 units, the carmaker said in a statement.

The automaker recorded better sales in July 2021 compared to the same month last year. It had sold 1,08,064 units in July 2020, thus registering a year-on-year positive growth of 50.33%. Domestic sales increased by 39% at 1,41,238 units last month as against 1,01,307 units in July 2020, the company added.

Sales of Maruti Suzuki's compact segment stood at 70,268 units in July 2021 compared to 51, 529 units in July 2020. The automaker's compact segment comprises of Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S. Sales for its mini-segment, which comprises of Alto and S-Presso, also jumped from, 17,258 units in July 2020 to 19,685 units in July 2021.

In the UV (Utility Vehicle) segment, sales of the Ertiga, XL6 S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and the Gypsy stood at 32,272 units compared to 19,177 units sold in July 2020.

It is evident from the sales figures that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic didn't impact the automaker as hard as the first wave did. However, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales in July (2021) were still lower compared to the previous high registered in July 2018.

Exports in July were up at 21,224 units as against 6,757 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki share price tanks 3% post Q1 results; here's what brokerages say