Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new SUV, Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki, on Monday, opened bookings for its upcoming premium SUV, Grand Vitara. The new SUV will be unveiled on July 20.

Interested customers can pre-book the Grand Vitara at any Nexa showroom or by logging into its website. The booking will be done with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

“Leveraging the expertise of Suzuki design and engineering and born from a legacy of legendary SUV capabilities, the Grand Vitara with its bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, revolutionary powertrains and segment leading features is all set to make a strong statement,” the company said in a statement.

The new SUV will build on the momentum of the recent launch of the new Brezza in the compact SUV segment. The company aims to strengthen its presence in the mid-SUV segment.

The Grand Vitara will be in direct competition with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was unveiled last month. It will also compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Vitara Brezza has been relaunched with the name ‘Brezza’, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 7,99,000.

