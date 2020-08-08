Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle production declines 19% in July

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported an annual decline of 19.30 per cent in its production of passenger vehicles in July. As per a regulator filing by Maruti, the company produced 1,05,345 passenger vehicles in July 2020, as against 1,30,541 in the corresponding period a year ago.

MSI's production data has come after the automaker's total sales were down 1.1 per cent at 1,08,064 units in July as compared to 1,09,264 units in the same month last year.

Moreover, production of passenger cars, including compact cars such as WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire came down 21.89 per cent to 77,507 units, as against 99,230 vehicles in the same month last year.

The automaker also reported a decline of 29.88 per cent in the production of compact segment cars WagonR, Swift and Baleno last month at 55,390 vehicles.

However, sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso jumped 49.1 per cent to 17,258 units compared to 11,577 units in the same month last year.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki reported a consolidated loss of Rs 268.3 crore for the June quarter of FY21 (Q1FY21) against a net profit of Rs 1,376.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. This was the company's first quarterly loss since becoming public 17 years ago.

