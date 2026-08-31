Maruti Suzuki plans Rs 77,500 crore capex from FY27 to FY31

Must Read: India's Manufacturing Majors: The Companies Building at Scale

Post GST 2.0, the company has witnessed significant growth of 63% in small car volumes in the April-July period. “There is huge potential for small cars in future, and the company continues to remain focused in this segment through appropriate product intervention,” Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said while responding to shareholder queries at the company's 45th AGM.

“Maruti Suzuki is already a leader in the small car segment. The company's market share in the small cars - Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and Wagon R - stands at 83% in the current fiscal (April-July),” Takeuchi added.

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Maruti Suzuki’s total manufacturing capacity rose to 29 lakh units per annum as the Japanese carmaker commenced commercial production at the fourth plant (Plant D) of its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The fourth plant, with an annual capacity of 250,000 units, enhanced the Hansalpur facility’s total annual production capacity from 750,000 units to 1 million units.

The carmaker has already acquired land for Rs 4,940 crore for its second plant in Gujarat’s Sanand. The 1,750-acre facility, which is coming up with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore, will also have a capacity of 1 million units.

