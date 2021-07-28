Maruti Suzuki posts Q1 profit at Rs 440.8 cr; revenue jumps to Rs 16,798 cr

Auto giant Maruti Suzuki made a net profit of Rs 4,40.8 crore in the Q1 FY 2021-22, compared to a loss of Rs 2,49.4 crore in Q1 FY21. The company said profit for the quarter 1 FY22 was impacted due to lower sale volumes. Maruti said commodity prices increased steeply during the said quarter but it continued to make efforts to reduce costs.

During Q1, the company registered net sales of Rs 16,798 crore, compared to Rs 3,677.5 crore in Q1FY21.The company sold a total of 353,614 units during the quarter, of these sales in the domestic market stood at 308,095 units and exports were at 45,519 units.

During the same period the previous year, Maruti sold 76,599 units, including 67,027 units in domestic and 9,572 in overseas markets. The total sales in Q1FY19 stood at 490,479 units. The company's profit before tax stood at Rs 5,63.5 crore, while operational EBIT was Rs 77.9 crore.

Maruti, in a statement to stock exchanges, said the second Covid-19 wave adversely impacted the Q1 production and sales. "While all parameters this quarter were substantially better than Q1 of FY2020-21, a comparison is not meaningful because Q1 last year had a much higher degree of disruption due to the pandemic. Sales in Q1 remain far below the previous high in Q1 of FY2018-19."

The company board today unanimously decided to confer Osamu Suzuki, who retired from the Suzuki Motor Corporation board in June 2021, the title of “Honorary Chairman” for his "deep commitment to Maruti" over the last 40 years.