Maruti Suzuki production declines nearly 8% in Aug amid chip shortage

Maruti Suzuki has stated that its production took a dip in the month of August as against the previous year. The company’s production of passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles together dipped 7.94 per cent. It clocked production of 113,937 units this August as against 123,769 in August last year.

Production volume of Maruti Suzuki for August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, it stated in a filing.

Total passenger vehicle production declined from 121,381 last year to 111,368 units this August.

Out of this, in the mini category that includes offerings like Alto and S-Presso, production dipped from 22,208 last August to 20,332 this August. In the compact sub-segment that has models such as WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, production went down to 47,640 from 67,348 units. In total, in the mini plus compact sub-segment production took a dive from 89,556 in August last year to 67,972 this year.

In the mid-size offerings that include models like Ciaz, production increased from 1,190 last year to 3,001 this year. Total production of passenger cars slowed down to 70,973 from 90,746 last August.

Utility vehicle production for models such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, Jimny increased from 21,737 units to 29,965 units. In the vans sub-segment that has models like Eeco, production increased from 8,898 units to 10,430 units.

When it comes to light commercial vehicles like Super Carry, production increased slightly from 2,388 to 2,569 units in August.

The company is likely to slash its production for September by 40-60 per cent due to the global shortage of semiconductors. Models such as Vitara Brezza, Swift are likely to see a supply crunch ahead of the festive season.

