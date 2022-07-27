Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,013 cr

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India, on Wednesday, posted a 129.7 per cent year-on-year surge (YoY) in its net profit at Rs 1,013 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022, as it benefitted from price hikes and higher sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 441 crore for the year-ago period.

The carmaker also stated that its performance in Q1FY22 was affected by Covid related shutdowns and disruptions and hence a comparison of Q1FY23 with Q1FY22 is not on a like to like basis.

Maruti added that it sold a total of 467,931 vehicles during the quarter.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday traded 0.21 per cent higher at Rs 8,540 apiece on BSE post declaration of financial results during late trading hours.