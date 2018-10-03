Maruti Suzuki to recall LCV Super Carry for faulty fuel pump assembly

India's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it is recalling its first light commercial vehicle Super Carry that was launched in India in September 2016 to inspect a possible defect in the vehicle's fuel pump assembly.

Maruti said around 640 vehicles in the domestic market manufactured between 20th Jan 2018 and 4th July 2018 will be covered in this recall campaign.

The company had forayed into the commercial vehicle segment in India with the Super Carry in an attempt to diversify its portfolio that consists mostly of small cars and sedans. Aimed at providing last mile freight connectivity to small traders and businessmen that own Maruti's cars as their personal vehicles, the Japanese firm had initially launched the vehicle as a pilot in the three cities of Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. It is today available in over 200 outlets across more than 165 cities in the country. In fiscal 2018, the company managed to sell a little over 10,000 units of the vehicle.

"Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. Starting 3rd October 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost," the company said in a statement.

"Customers of Super Carry are requested to visit the Company website and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice/registration documents."

India does not have a mandatory policy for recalls yet but following an initiative to voluntarily call back vehicles for inspection suspected to be defective by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in 2012, more than 1.5 million cars have been recalled in India so far. The dreaded word has since lost its sting.

"Recalling cars is a global practice and it reassures customers that companies are conscious about their safety even after the sale of the vehicle," said Vishnu Mathur, director general, SIAM. "A car is a machine after all that is assembled by putting together thousands of parts sourced from hundreds of different suppliers. Something can go wrong from time to time and it is natural but a recall ensures that consumers need not be worried."