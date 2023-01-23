Maruti Suzuki recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt issues

Automaker Maruti Suzuki has recalled 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022. This decision is taken due to a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets (“Parts”), which may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality, the company said on Monday in an exchange filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Rear Seat Belt mounting brackets (“Parts”), which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality."

Vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for a free inspection and replacement of the affected parts, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki increased car prices by 1.1 per cent beginning January 16. This is Maruti Suzuki's second price increase in the current fiscal year, following the April 2022 increase. In December, the company announced that it would raise car prices to offset the impact of rising input costs. It also stated that it will make plans to update the model lineup to comply with stricter emission standards that will go into effect in April 2023.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki had recalled 17,362 vehicles due to faulty airbag controllers. Which affected cars such as the Alto K10, S-Presso, Grand Vitara, Eeco, Brezza, and Baleno models manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

From the entry-level small car Alto to the SUV Grand Vitara, which range in price from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, Maruti Suzuki sells a variety of automobiles (ex-showroom Delhi).

