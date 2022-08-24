Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 units of Dzire Tour S on faulty airbags; check details here 

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSI) has said that it will recall 166 units of its hatchback Dzire Tour S, manufactured between August 6-16, due to a suspected defect in the airbag control unit (ACU). The automaker also advised customers to refrain from driving the vehicle till this issue is resolved.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced,” Maruti noted in an exchange filing.

It further said that authorised MSI workshops will communicate with the affected customers vis-a-vis replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit (ACU).

Customers can also go to the Imp Customer Info section on the official MSI website and enter vehicle chassis number – MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle is affected or not. Chassis number can usually be found on the vehicle ID plate and can also be found in vehicle invoice/registration documents.

The carmaker logged 129.7 per cent on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 1,013 crore for April-June quarter 2022 on price hikes and higher sales. During the same period, Maruti logged net sales worth Rs 25,286 crore, a rise of 50.5 per cent compared to previous year. Sales in domestic markets stood at 3,98,494 units and exports were at 69,437 units.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were down 0.25 per cent to trade 8,700 at BSE.

