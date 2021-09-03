Maruti Suzuki recalls 1.81 lakh vehicles to check potential safety defects

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India announced on Friday that it has issued recall orders for 1,81,754 units in order to inspect and rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

The units which are being recalled include some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. These units were manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020, according to Maruti Suzuki India's official statement.

Maruti Suzuki India has explained that in the interest of its customers, it has decided to voluntarily recall affected cars for "inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost". India's leading automobile manufacturer has stated that owners of possibly affected vehicles will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops

The replacement of the affected vehicle part is expected to begin from the first week of November 2021, as per the firm's official statement. Maruti Suzuki has explained that till replacement of the affected part is completed, customers should avoid driving in waterlogged areas. Drivers have also been requested to avoid direct water spray on the electrical and electronic parts of the vehicles.

Customers can check if their vehicle is included in the recall order by visiting the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the Maruti Suzuki India website or the Nexa website. They would need to fill in their vehicle's chassis number (MA3, followed by a 14 digit alpha-numeric number) in order to check if their car needs any attention. The chassis number of the car is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

Also Read: Hyundai sales up 12% in Aug at 59,068 units