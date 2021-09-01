Maruti Suzuki records total sales of 1.30 lakh units in Aug

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday announced that it had registered total sales of 1,30,699 units in August. This included domestic sales of 1,05,775 units and sales to other OEMs of 4,305 units. India's leading automobile manufacturer also exported 20,619 units during August.

Maruti Suzuki India in an official statement has explained that its sales volumes for August were affected due to an electronic components shortage. The automaker has stated that it took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact of the components shortage.

The company further added that while its sales volumes during August 2021 were affected due to electronic components shortage, its sales volumes in August 2020 had been disrupted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maruti Suzuki India had registered total sales of 1,24,624 units in August 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India's compact car sub-segment, which includes models such as WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, registered the maximum number of sales at 45,577 units in August. In August 2020, the same sub-segment had registered sales of 61,956 units.

The mini sub-segment fared better this year as it recorded sales of 20,461 units in August 2021 over 19,709 units in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki India's mini sub-segment includes models such as Alto and S-Presso.

The utility vehicles segment also recorded an uptick in sales compared to the same period last year. The firm registered sales of 24,337 units in August 2021 as against 21,030 units in the same month last year. The segment comprises of models such as Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Gypsy.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India expects that the ongoing global semiconductor shortage will adversely impact its production for September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (SMG) in Gujarat.

The automaker expects its vehicle production in September to be just 40 per cent of its normal output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

