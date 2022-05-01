Maruti Suzuki sales decline in Apr

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a slump of 5.6 per cent in its total sales to 150,661 units in April. The film had sold 159,691 units in April last year.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 150,661 units in April 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units," noted the firm in an official statement.

Its domestic sales have declined more than 7 per cent to 1,32,248 vehicles compared to 1,42,454 cars sold in April 2021.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models," noted the firm.

Last month, sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell to 17,137 units against 25,041 in April last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, also declined to 59,184 units as against 72,318 cars in April 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz also slumped to just 579 units compared to 1,567 units in April 2021. Vehicle sales including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, jumped to 33,941 units from 25,484 vehicles in the year-ago month.

Further, exports increased to 18,413 units against 12,237 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

On April 18, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki also said that it will hike prices of cars across models due to the rise in input costs. It added that the weighted average increase across models is at 1.3 per cent- ex-showroom prices (Delhi), according to an exchange filing. This hike has come into effect on April 18.

Maruti Suzuki had announced earlier this month that it will increase prices of its entire range of vehicles since the sector continues to be impacted by rise in several input costs. The company stated, "Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike. We have planned this price rise in April 2022. The increase shall vary for various models."

The automobile giant has hiked vehicle prices by almost 9 per cent from January last year to March this next due to the rise in input costs.

