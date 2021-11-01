Maruti Suzuki sales in domestic wholesale vehicles decline by 32% in October 

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported that its sales in domestic wholesale declined by 32 per cent, despite growing consumer demand in October, due to a shortage of semiconductors and limited production.

The company supplied 1,12,788 cars to its dealers during October compared to 1,66,825 units in the same month last year. Supplies to Toyota Kirloskar Motors was at 4,225 units, reduced by 30 per cent year-on-year.

However, the impact of the chip shortage was lower than estimated at the beginning of the month, the company said. The jump comes on low base as the chip crisis had caused the sales to drop to 86,380 units in September Sale.

“While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. Accordingly, the Company sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month,” Maruti Suzuki said in a press statement.

Sales rose 60 per cent month-on-month to 1,38,335 units in October, which was 1, 82,664 units in October 2020. Sales (MoM) exports rose 21.3% to 21,322 units. Mini and compact vehicle segment sales rose 96 per cent to 70,521 units. Utility vehicle sales rose 46 per cent to 27,081 units.

The stock of Maruti Suzuki was trading 1.02 per cent higher at Rs 7,560 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as of 12:45 pm Monday.