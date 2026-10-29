Maruti Suzuki strengthens global EV lead with 50,000 exports in just over a year

“Maruti Suzuki’s EV export journey began in August 2025 when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorated the start of production of the e-VITARA at the Hansalpur facility, for sale in over 100 countries,” Takeuchi said.

“At the same event, he hailed Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination,” he added.

MUST READ | 90% EVs exported out of India are from Maruti Suzuki: MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

Takeuchi said the export milestone demonstrated India’s “advanced manufacturing capabilities and its growing competitiveness.”

Europe drives export growth

Europe was the first overseas market to receive Maruti Suzuki’s electric vehicles and continues to be its largest export destination. The company said its EVs have now been shipped to nearly 50 countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

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During April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93% of India’s electric passenger vehicle exports, according to figures cited from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The company was also India’s top EV exporter in FY2025-26.

Hansalpur powers global shipments

The company’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat is the exclusive manufacturing base for Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle. The facility recently expanded to an annual production capacity of one million vehicles, becoming the first Suzuki plant worldwide to reach that capacity at a single location.

Maruti Suzuki has invested a cumulative ₹25,288.7 crore in Hansalpur. The plant accounted for nearly half of the company’s total overseas shipments in FY2025-26, underlining its role as a central export hub.

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DON'T MISS | Manufacturing Majors: Maruti Suzuki driving ‘Make in India’

Beyond electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki remains India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year. It held more than 50 per cent of India’s passenger vehicle export share during April–September 2026 and currently ships 16 models to nearly 120 countries.

The 50,000-unit EV export milestone adds momentum to India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing and export base for clean mobility, with Maruti Suzuki positioning its Gujarat operations at the centre of that strategy.