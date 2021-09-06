Maruti Suzuki to increase prices from today; check details

Maruti Suzuki has stated in a regulatory filing that it will increase prices of its vehicles from today. It had earlier, on August 30, informed the regulator that it will increase prices from September, but had not disclosed the quantum and the effective date.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki said that the prices will be increased by 1.9 per cent on an average across models. “In continuation to our earlier communication on 30th August 2021, please note that with effect from 06th September, 2021, the company announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent,” it said in a BSE filing.

The auto giant had said in August that the cost of the company’s vehicles were adversely impacted over the last year due to increase in various input costs. “Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021,” it had then said.

The company had raised car prices in April and January before this. In April the price hike was of 1.6 per cent ex-showroom across models, while in January there was an increase in select models of Rs 34,000.

Meanwhile, Maruti had recalled around 1.8 lakh units that were sold between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020, to replace a faulty motor generator unit. Certain petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, and SUVs Vitara Brezza, SCross and XL6 were recalled by the company.

