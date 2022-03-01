Maruti Suzuki total PV sales decline 7% at 133,948 units in Feb

Country's leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year decline in total passenger vehicle sales at 133,948 units in February 2022. The automaker had sold a total of 144,761 units in the corresponding month last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company sold a total of 164,056 units in the said month. The total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,607 units, sales to other OEM of 2,428 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on Monday closed 0.50 per cent lower at Rs 8,312.35 apiece on BSE. The Indian bourses are closed today on account of Mahashivratri festival.