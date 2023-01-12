Maruti Suzuki unveils 5-door Jimny: Exterior design, features, specs; all you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its 5-door offroader, Jimny, at the Auto Expo 2023. The original Jimny was launched first in 1970, and has seen multiple iterations since. The latest one, comes with Maruti’s ALLGRIP PRO 4WD technology, and will take on another beloved rival, Mahindra’s Thar.

The Maruti Jimny comes in multiple colour options – Kinetic Yellow, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Granite Gray, and Pearl Arctic White.

While the price is yet to be announced, the Maruti Jimny is likely to come in the range of Rs 10 lakh.

The Maruti Jimny’s exterior sports some similar elements from its original design. It has retained the round headlamps and independent indicators, the horizontal slit-like design, front grille with vertical openings, clamshell bonnet, and rear combination lamps at the rear bumper.

The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm, and comes with a 208 litre bootspace. With the rear seat folded, the bootspace expands to 332 litre.

The Jimny is powered by a 1,462 cc K15B with Idle Start Stop engine with 77.1 kW @6000 rpm power and max torque of 134.2 Nm @4000 rpm. It is equipped with an electric power steering. The Maruti Jimny comes with Maruti’s ALLGRIP PRO drive system.

Some of the features that are included in the Zeta and Alpha manual and automatic transmission versions are back door defogger, front and rear wiper and washer, three front and rear cabin lights, side and curtain airbags, dual front airbags, hill hold and hill descent control, rear view camera, seatbelt pretensioner, 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts, engine immobiliser, and more.

The audio and entertainment includes four speakers for all the variants, and Android Auto or Apple Car Play. The Zeta variants come with 17.78 cm touchscreen SmartPlay Pro, while the Alpha variants come with 28.86 cm touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ and Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS.

The first generation Jimny came in 1970, while the second generation was launched in 1981. The third generation was launched in 1998, followed by the fourth in 2018.

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki in the Metaverse

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils its first EV; plans to launch the EVX by 2025