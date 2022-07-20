Maruti Suzuki unveils new SUV, Grand Vitara; check features

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new SUV on Wednesday, called Grand Vitara. The company said that it aims to disrupt the SUV market with the new offering. The Grand Vitara by NEXA, comes with a distinct exterior design, and sophisticated interiors and is powered by hybrid powertrains.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the global unveiling of the Grand Vitara, we bring an SUV which embodies the best of Suzuki design, technology and performance. Packed with the Suzuki ALLGRIP legendary off-roading prowess as well as a strong & aggressive design, it inherits the pure SUV DNA of the iconic brand, Vitara. Moreover, with the introduction of the revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, the Grand Vitara paves the way for a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. We are confident that Grand Vitara will set a new benchmark for SUV lovers in the country and redefine Joy of Mobility for our customers.”

The company added that it has been a leader in the UV segment with its diverse offerings. But with the Grand Vitara, it aims to be a game-changer for the SUV segment.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the SUV will offer a range of options such as the “ALLGRIP technology, the Intelligent Electric Hybrid Technology and the Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology equipped with Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmission” along with sunroof and ventilated seats.

The Grand Vitara is equipped with muscular wheel arches, sweeping shoulders, and R17 precision cut alloy wheels, hi-gloss black and dark chrome accentuation, 3 element LED DRLs with integrated turn-lamp in front and complimenting 3 element sweeping LED tail lamp.

A dark chrome finish front grille garnish for Intelligent Electric Hybrid and a rich chrome finish for Progressive Smart Hybrid variants, are also on offer. The Grand Vitara comes with black faux leather with champagne gold accents and matching stitch patterns in the Intelligent Electric Hybrid and Bordeaux faux leather with high Luminant silver accents in Smart Hybrid. The SUV also offers 3D sculpted driver and co-driver ventilated seats.

The Grand Vitara comes in multiple powertrain options such as 1.5L Intelligent Electric Hybrid, 1.5L Next-Gen K-series Dual Jet and Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology.

Also on offer is a coloured heads up display, 360 view camera, 22.86 cm Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, Qi-certified Wireless charger with LED indicator, and an in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, that connects over 40 features.

The Grand Vitara comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, full digital instrument cluster, and driver and co-driver ventilated seats. There are six airbags including at front, side and curtain, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts for all seats and rear disc brake standard across all variants, hill descent control, and tire pressure monitoring system.

The Grand Vitara will be offered in six monotone color options and three dual-tone color options.

Production for the Grand Vitara will begin in August, and it will go on sale in September.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new SUV, Grand Vitara