Maserati bets big on India: Unveils five models comprising SUVs, supercars and EVs. Check price

Maserati CEO Santo Ficili, who also leads Alfa Romeo, attended the Mumbai event in his first visit to India since taking charge. The launch coincided with the opening of the brand’s new flagship showroom in Bandra Kurla Complex, operated in partnership with the Navnit Group.

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Prices and Variants

The updated Grecale starts at ₹1.14 crore (ex-showroom). Its lineup includes five variants: the 300hp entry version, Modena 330hp at ₹1.29 crore, Modena 390hp at ₹1.39 crore, the 530hp Trofeo at ₹2 crore, and the electric Grecale Folgore at ₹1.90 crore.

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The GranTurismo coupe begins at ₹2.62 crore, while the GranCabrio convertible starts at ₹2.91 crore. Both are offered in 490, Trofeo and Folgore versions; the GranTurismo Folgore is priced at ₹3.14 crore and the GranCabrio Folgore at ₹3.30 crore.

At the performance end, the MCPura coupe is priced at ₹4.35 crore and the open-top MCPura Cielo at ₹5.20 crore. The GT2 Stradale, a road-legal version of Maserati’s GT2 race car, has been announced at ₹5.72 crore.

Performance and specifications

The updated Grecale is offered with petrol and electric powertrains, including a 300hp entry version, 330hp and 390hp Modena variants, a 530hp Trofeo, and the all-electric Grecale Folgore.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio share Maserati’s performance range with 490hp, Trofeo and Folgore versions, while the MCPura uses a mid-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 producing 630hp and 720Nm.

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At the top of the range, the GT2 Stradale is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 that develops 631bhp and 720Nm, sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Maserati claims the supercar accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 324 kmph.

The Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo/GranCabrio Folgore add battery-electric options to the lineup, giving Indian buyers a choice between petrol performance, electric luxury motoring and track-focused supercar engineering.

India growth strategy

Maserati is targeting a doubling of annual sales in India over the next few years, building from a base of just over 100 units annually. The company is positioning the new BKC showroom and broader model range as central to that expansion.

The refreshed Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio formed part of Maserati’s global updates marking 100 years of its Trident logo, with the updated cars first shown in Trieste, Italy, in July 2026.