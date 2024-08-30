Maserati to consider govt's new EV policy ahead of first EV launch in India next year

Italian luxury automobile manufacturer Maserati will be considering the government’s new electric vehicle (EV) policy as it plans to launch its first EV next year, Philippe Claverol, Head of Overseas at Maserati, told Business Today on Friday. Claverol was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the GranTurismo in India at a starting price of Rs 2.72 crore.

“If something we have observed in all the markets, when the governments are implementing proactive incentives, to promote EVs, it really helps. The second thing that really helps is when the governments are putting heavy penalties on ICE vehicles. It means that there is a strong relationship between the tax system, the tax incentives, and the growth of the electric market. So even for us obviously this is something that we will consider seriously,” says Claverol.

In a bid to attract global players, the government launched the new EV policy in March this year. The new EV policy, which is for a period of five years, requires a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore or $500 million. The policy also requires a localisation level of 25% by third year as well as 50% by the 5th year.

“Everything we have observed worldwide, in every market is that to promote EVs the legal context has a huge impact. You know right now, before pushing EVs to customers, we need to first focus on what kind of experience they can provide,” says Claverol.

Claverol, however, acknowledged that for electrification to take place, the charging infrastructure needs to be improved.

The company launched less than 50 cars in India in CY23 across its one dealer outlet in Mumbai. In order to expand its network, the company has opened its first dealer outlet in Delhi and plans to open another outlet in Bangalore early next year. Moreover, the company is also benefitting from its parent company Stellantis in terms of logistics.

Notably, the company is betting big on its upcoming SUV portfolio to drive growth globally. According to Claverol, SUVs account for 70-80% of the company’s portfolio globally. “SUVs are the trend. The sedan car is not really very well sought after by customers now. Now everybody wants to have an SUV,” says Claverol.