Meet the new Range Rover, aiming to make the cut in India’s luxury SUV space

Tata Motors-owned Land Rover has started bookings for its fifth-generation luxury SUV, the new Range Rover in the Indian market. Available at a starting price of Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom), it comes with a comprehensive line-up of six- and eight-cylinder powertrains. “The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher,” Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

With its entry, the luxury SUV space sees a new competition. The new Range Rover will compete with cars like MaybachGLS priced at Rs 2.4 crores and Bentley Bentayga which starts at Rs 4.10 crores. The company says that it defines modern luxury, providing more refinement, customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before.

“Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering capability. The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet, mixing breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity,” it said in a statement.

The Range Rover comes with the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0 litre petrol engine, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm, and 3.0 litre diesel engine, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. It is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models.

Experts say that the new Range Rover was worth the wait. Before its global launch, the car reportedly underwent a five-year, seven-million-hour testing procedure. The New Range Rover is defined by three lines: the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line.

“These trademark features combine with a characteristically short front overhang and a distinctive new boat tail rear – complete with practical split tailgate – to create an elegant profile that conveys Range Rover’s peerless presence,” the company said.

When it comes to features, Land Rover’s latest Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) is the “enabler-in-chief” and includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates for more than 70 electronic modules, meaning the New Range Rover will constantly evolve, improve and remain up to date as it matures. It has Land Rover’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology with a 33.27 cm curved, floating screen.

“The New Range Rover maintains its compelling combination of effortless performance and peerless refinement with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six- and eight-cylinder powertrains,” the company added.

