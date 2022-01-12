Mercedes-Benz India 2021 sales up 42%; to launch its first EV in 2022

Mercedes Benz India registered a 42.5 per cent jump in its car sales in 2021 at 11,242 as against 7,893 cars sold in 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The demand recovered after a notably bad year in terms of sales in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company added that sales could have been on a higher side if not for the semiconductor scarcity. The luxury carmaker's sales are, however, off its peak of 15,538 cars sold in 2018.

With this, the German automaker holds on to a strong lead for seven years in a row, it said in its statement. Mercedes Benz India's MD and CEO, Martin Schwenk made these announcements at a virtual media briefing to announce the company's sales numbers.

He further stated that sales volumes of the company were affected by significant challenges on the supply side triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 even as the semiconductor shortage impacted the overall Q4 deliveries.

Schwenk said the company will begin local production of all its all-electric EQS in 2022 as the auto manufacturer looks to enhance its EV (electric vehicle) portfolio in India and lead the EV segment.

"We are excited with our performance that entailed sales recovery and increased our market share, in a year that was largely unprecedented and posed multiple challenges to the industry. We were successful in exciting the market with regular product introductions and earned customers' confidence with our new business model- Retail of the Future. The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands," he stated.

Schwenk also noted that 2022 will be "another milestone year" as the company aims to lead the luxury EV segment by expanding its EV portfolio with the debut of its first-ever all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS.

"After pioneering the localisation of performance vehicles in India with the AMGs, we have decided to start the local production of the EQS, a step in the right direction for us towards mainstreaming luxury EVs. We are confident the start of local production of the EQS will be pivotal in driving the penetration of luxury EVs in the market, and reiterates our ambition to lead the luxury EV segment in the country firmly," he said.

Last week, Mercedes-Benz India's German rivals BMW and Audit reported 34 and 101 per cent growth in their India sales in 2021.