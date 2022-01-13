Mercedes-Benz is India’s most preferred luxury car brand

When it comes to luxury cars, Mercedes Benz has emerged as the clear favourite luxury car brand in 2021, in comparison to Audi and BMW. The German auto maker’s Indian arm sold 11,242 units, registering a strong 42.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Boosted by this performance, Mercedes-Benz plans to expand its portfolio and launch the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS for Indian customers. This luxury EV will be made in India.

Mercedes-Benz will also launch the new S-Class Maybach and EQS along with many other exciting offerings from the AMG portfolio. In 2021, the long wheelbase E-Class was the highest-selling Mercedes-Benz model, followed by the GLC SUV.

BMW too achieved its highest growth in a decade in India last year, achieving over 35 per cent growth in comparison to the previous year. The company delivered 8,876 cars including 640 units of the Mini, and 5,191 motorcycles.

Audi India, in comparison, sold 3,293 cars in 2021, witnessing a whopping 101 per cent year-on-year growth. The uptick was propelled by electric cars including e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, the company said.

Audi has now announced the commencement of bookings for its next-generation Audi Q7 in India.

Brands like Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo saw a de-growth in registrations last month. Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, saw a dip in registrations – down to 154 units from 194 units in the same period under consideration.

Volvo registered sales of 117 units last month. Porsche, however, saw positive growth with 47 units being registered last month in comparison to 32 units in the year-ago period.

Premium luxury brands like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley, Rolls-Royce saw an increase in registrations from two units in December 2020 to four units last month.

Lamborghini and Bentley saw just one unit each being registered last month.

