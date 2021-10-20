MG Astor pre-bookings to open from tomorrow; here’s what you need to know

MG Motors will open the pre-bookings for its mid-sized SUV Astor on October 21 at 11 am. The MG Astor's introductory price is Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can pre-reserve the latest MG Motors SUV from the official MG Motor website. The Astor is already on display at MG showrooms from September 19.

According to the company, the all-new MG Astor is India's first car which packs an AI assistant and autonomous level 2 features. Paralympics champion and Arjuna awardee Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the personal AI assistant which is developed around MG's vision of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP). This will help the users personalise the service as per their requirements.

The MG Astor comes in two engine options -- the Brit Dynamic 220 Turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed AT delivering 220 Nm of torque and 140 Ps of power and VTi Tech petrol engine with manual transmission and an 8-speed CVT, delivering 144Nm of torque and 110Ps of power.

The SUV packs safety features like 6 airbags, 6-way power-adjustable driver seats, electric parking brake coupled with features like heated ORVM, rain-sensing wiper, PM2.5 filter, panoramic sky roof, 10.1-inch infotainment system, and rain-sensing wiper.

It also has a host of subscriptions and services, such as navigation using MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth. MG car owners also get access to the JioSaavn music app, the company said in a statement.

