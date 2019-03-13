MG Hector to be India's first SUV connected to internet, launch expected in May

Morris Garage is expected to launch its first car in India soon. MG Hector, a mid-size sports utility vehicle by the company, will take on market favourites like Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and Mahindra XUV300. Apart from looks and power, the MG Hector comes with a first-ever feature for the segment in India which could help it to take on the competition. The UK-based carmaker has said that its Hector will be the first SUV to come with an embedded SIM (e-SIM) card.

With an onboard e-SIM card, the MG Hector will be able to connect to the internet and even support its own proprietary operating system. The OS is due for rollout soon. With an interface, the SUV would be able to offer a whole lot of smart features to the rider, including biometrics, smart navigation, and updates on vehicle health status. It could even integrate AI assistance in the car itself which could be used to monitoring driver's habits and automatically make modifications like adjusting seat or steering column height, climate control, etc.

MG has also promised regular over-the-air updates for the OS on Hector. Tesla, the electric car maker also uses OTA updates to introduce new features to its cars worldwide. This would work similar to OTA updates in smartphones, and MG Hector would be the first car in India to get this functionality.

Apart from the novel technology, the MG Hector also comes with capable powerhouses to run it. Recently leaked engine details revealed that the Hector will come with a 2.0 Multijet diesel engine, similar to what has been seen on the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. While both the engines will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the petrol motor will also come with an option of 6-speed DCT gearbox.

MG Motors is expected to unveil the Hector sometime in May, and the official launch is likely to happen around June. The price of Hector SUV could be in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Coupled with the high-tech features it boasts, it will be an interesting competition to well-liked vehicles such as the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

