MG launches ZS EV facelift starting at Rs 21.99 lakh; delivers more range

Morris Garages (MG) on Monday launched an updated version of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) ‘ZS EV’ in India. The new price for the entry-level Excite variant now starts at Rs 21.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec Exclusive trim.

The company had increased the price of the outgoing ZS EV by Rs 50,000 at the beginning of the year 2022. It has already started accepting bookings for the Exclusive variant. However, people interested in Excite variant will be available to book the new electric SUV from July 2022.

Apart from the new features and cosmetic updates, the refreshed MG ZS EV also gets a bigger battery. The previous version of the EV's 44.5kWh battery pack has now been upgraded to a 50.3kWh battery pack, which MG claims can offer a driving range of 461 km (as per ICAT), 42 km more than the claimed range of the previous version.

The new ZS EV is available in four colour options -- Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black.

In India, the new ZS EV goes up against Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona. Interestingly, the 2022 ZS EV also holds the title of the most expensive mass-market EV to be on sale in India.

The facelifted ZS EV, in terms of powertrain, comes with the same front-axle mounted electric motor that churns out 176hp and 353Nm of power, over 33hp more than the previous model. MG also claims that the new ZS EV can reach from 0-100kph in 8.5 seconds.

The new ZS EV's international version, which was globally unveiled in October 2021, looks identical to the India-spec variant. The new SUV's headlamps, LED DRLs and LED tail-lamps also look pretty identical to its petrol-powered sibling Astor.

The 2022 ZS EV also boasts several EV-specific features from the company like a body-coloured frontal section instead of a traditional grille which also houses a neatly hidden charging port. The new electric SUV's front and rear bumpers are also redesigned and feature sporty details along with newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of interior, the new ZS EV gets the same bells and whistles as the prevision version, apart from the new faux carbon-fibre trim around the dashboard and the revised climate control switches.

The updated ZS EV also comes with wireless charging, a digital Bluetooth key, panoramic sunroof, updated i-Smart connected car tech and 6 airbags.

In terms of equipment, the new ZS EV will now come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The car also gets a 360-degree camera and driver-assist features like lane change assistance, blind-spot detection, hill descent control and rear cross-traffic alert.