Minor fire incident at Chennai premises, property, scooters affected: Ather Energy

Ather Energy on Friday informed that its premises in Chennai suffered a minor fire incident, affecting property and scooters.
However, the EV manufacturing company added that all its employees are safe and things are under control. "The experience centre will be operational shortly," it said on Twitter.
More details on the incident are awaited.
Recently, Ather Energy had raised $128 million in a Series-E round led by state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited’s (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), and Hero MotoCorp, a significant shareholder of Ather, along with additional investors. Ather Energy plans to use the funding to expand manufacturing facilities, invest in research and development, charging infrastructure and to grow its retail network.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today