Minor fire incident at Chennai premises, property, scooters affected: Ather Energy

Ather Energy on Friday informed that its premises in Chennai suffered a minor fire incident, affecting property and scooters.

However, the EV manufacturing company added that all its employees are safe and things are under control. "The experience centre will be operational shortly," it said on Twitter.

Before you hear it from others, there has been a minor fire incident at our premises in Chennai. While some property and scooters got affected, thankfully all employees are safe and things are under control. The experience centre will be operational shortly. — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) May 27, 2022

More details on the incident are awaited.

Recently, Ather Energy had raised $128 million in a Series-E round led by state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited’s (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), and Hero MotoCorp, a significant shareholder of Ather, along with additional investors. Ather Energy plans to use the funding to expand manufacturing facilities, invest in research and development, charging infrastructure and to grow its retail network.