M&M pips Hyundai India as second-largest automaker in domestic Q1 sales; Tata Motors exits top 3

The April to June quarter of FY26 witnessed a major shake-up in the ranking of automobile manufacturers, even as the overall industry sales remained flat. For the first time in a quarter, Mahindra & Mahindra has piped Hyundai Motor to become the second-largest automaker in the domestic market.

Mahindra & Mahindra, the country’s largest SUV manufacturer, reported a 22.3% year-on-year increase in sales to 1,52,067 units in Q1 of FY26 as against 1,24,248 in the same period last year. In contrast, Hyundai Motor India witnessed an 11.5% year-on-year decline to 1,32,259 units, as against 1,49,455 units in the same period last year.

In terms of exports, however, Hyundai continued to perform well by selling 48,140 units in the overseas market. In contrast, Mahindra sold 5,950 units in the overseas market.

Notably, Tata Motors has exited the Top 3 spot in the April to June quarter of FY26. The company has slipped to the fourth spot during the quarter under review, with its domestic sales declining by 9.6% year-on-year to 1,29,369 units as against 1,43,232 units in the same period last year. The company’s exports to the overseas market stood at 1,035 units.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues to lead the passenger vehicle segment despite a 6% year-on-year decline in the first quarter of FY26. The company sold 3,93,572 units in the domestic market as against 4,19,114 units sold during the same period last year. In terms of exports, the company clocked 96,181 units in sales in the global market.

In the two-wheeler segment, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India is just 73,664 units behind Hero MotoCorp to claim the number one spot. Hero MotoCorp, which is currently the largest two-wheeler manufacturer, sold 13,02,657 units, whereas Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India sold 12,28,993 units in the Indian market.