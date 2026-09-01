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M&M SUV sales jump 50% in August

M&M SUV sales jump 50% in August

Demand continues to remain strong across M&M’s portfolio

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 3:55 PM IST
M&M SUV sales jump 50% in AugustAlongside the development of the facility, Mahindra is building the people capabilities and skills required for the project.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) sold 59,257 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the domestic market, a growth of 50% and overall 61,167 vehicles, including exports.

“In August, we achieved SUV sales of 59,257 units delivering growth of 50%, and total vehicle sales stood at 107648, a 42% YoY growth. Demand continues to remain strong across our portfolio, with the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 SPORTEQ receiving strong market response from customers. We look forward to building on this momentum during the festive season,” said Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

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This comes a day after Mahindra & Mahindra said it is moving towards taking possession of the first package of approximately 800 acres for its largest integrated automobile and tractor manufacturing facility at Additional Butibori in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

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Announced earlier this year, the greenfield facility will be developed across 1,500 acres in Vidarbha and will be complemented by a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar.

Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra’s largest integrated manufacturing facility in the country. The supplier park at Sambhajinagar will supply components to the new Nagpur facility as well as Mahindra’s existing facilities at Chakan and Nashik.

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Alongside the development of the facility, Mahindra is building the people capabilities and skills required for the project. This will include processes for identifying, developing and skilling talent for manufacturing automobiles and tractors across multiple powertrains and future technologies.

Mahindra also plans to set up a skilling centre in Nagpur to build capabilities across areas such as mechanical operations, welding, painting etc.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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