Nissan showcases three new SUVs X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke for Indian market

Nissan showcased three new SUVs in India which could soon be seen on Indian roads. The Japanese brand introduced the new X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke SUVs at an event. The new SUVs are also undergoing tests in and around the company’s facilities in Chennai. The testing in public is a sign the company might soon launch the SUVs. The X-Trail and Qashqai are more prominent candidates for an India launch.

Nissan claims that it is trying to assess the feasibility of two of the products it showcased today for the Indian market. The testing for X-Trail and Qashqai has begun, whereas Juke is yet to be tested. Nissan has claimed that starting this month, the vehicles are being put through their paces by Nissan’s top engineers on the roads.

“The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need,” said Frank Torres, President, Nissan India. “Following the success of the Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation.”

Nissan X-Trail SUV to go on sale first

In a statement Nissan claimed that over the coming weeks, it will be identifying the feasibility of models from its global portfolio for the future potential vehicle line-up in India. Once testing is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models.

The new vehicles will be part of Nissan’s research to prepare for its future in India. The company also plance to secure future localised production for the long-term viability of domestic and export manufacturing. It will also explore the potential for electrification in the longer term.

“The success of Nissan Magnite has shown what’s possible for the Indian market when you combine an excellent product with manufacturing competitiveness, supported by strong government partnerships. We look forward to strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and delivering further innovation and excitement for our Indian customers,” said Torres.



