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'Nothing’s Too Far': Tata Motors unifies all passenger vehicles under new TATA.CARS identity

'Nothing’s Too Far': Tata Motors unifies all passenger vehicles under new TATA.CARS identity

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With over 70 lakh customers on the road, a dominant SUV portfolio, and early leadership in the EV segment, Tata Motors is positioning this identity shift as the setup for its next growth curve.

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Aastha Chopra
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 11:06 AM IST
'Nothing’s Too Far': Tata Motors unifies all passenger vehicles under new TATA.CARS identityDespite the consumer-facing rebrand, vehicle nameplates and the iconic Tata emblem on existing models will remain unchanged. 
SUMMARY
  • Customers will soon see the TATA.CARS branding roll out across physical dealerships
  • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd stays on as the official legal entity name
  • The goal is to reposition driving as a catalyst for personal opportunity

Indian car buyers have called them "Tata cars" for decades. Now, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is making that household label official, unveiling TATA.CARS as its new consumer-facing identity to unite its hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles under a single, forward-looking umbrella.

Backed by the brand promise ‘Nothing’s Too Far,’ the strategy focuses on elevating mobility from a simple daily commute into an ambition-driven experience. Despite the consumer-facing rebrand, vehicle nameplates and the iconic Tata emblem on existing models will remain unchanged.

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Speaking at the launch in Mumbai on August 27, Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, framed the pivot around the country's evolving aspirations. He highlighted Tata's trajectory from building India’s first indigenous passenger car to pioneering electric mobility and establishing safety as a core industry metric. “Yet, we believe our boldest ambitions remain ahead of us.”

Chandra made it clear that TATA.CARS represents more than a sleek corporate facelift. “More than a new brand identity, it is a declaration of intent for the future we envision.”

The goal is to reposition driving as a catalyst for personal opportunity. “Mobility should open doors, embrace possibilities and empower people to get closer to what matters most to them,” Chandra said.

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With over 70 lakh customers on the road, a dominant SUV portfolio, and early leadership in the EV segment, Tata Motors is positioning this identity shift as the setup for its next growth curve.

As the automotive industry shifts toward connected technology and clean power, Chandra stated that the company will continue to build on this momentum. “TATA.CARS will continue creating breakthrough products, experiences and ecosystems that help customers unlock new possibilities and pursue their ambitions without limits.”

Customers will soon see the TATA.CARS branding roll out across physical dealerships, service centers, and digital touchpoints to create a seamless experience across search, purchase, and long-term ownership.

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The decision to adopt 'TATA.CARS' anchors itself in authentic consumer behavior, formalising the exact phrasing everyday drivers have used for generations. While the customer-facing label shifts, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd stays on as the official legal entity name, leaving the company's core focus on safety, engineering, and quality fully intact.

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 11:04 AM IST
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