Nov Passenger vehicle sales dip 19% YoY due to chip crisis; lowest in 7 yrs: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India fell by 18.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in November as they remained strained due to the global shortage of semiconductors, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 215,626 units, as compared to 264,898 units in the year-ago period.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 105,091 units of Utility Vehicles were sold in November (2021), and 100,906 units of Passenger Cars were sold in the month.

A total of 22,471 units of three-wheelers were sold in the month, while 9,629 units of vans and 105,091 units of utility vehicles were sold in November.

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in November stood at 1,696,012 units, SIAM tweeted.

A total of 356,659 units of two-wheelers were exported in the said month, whereas, 42,431 units of three-wheelers and 44,265 units of passenger vehicles were exported in November (2021).

Commenting on November 2021 sales data, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, "Industry continues to face headwinds due to global semi-conductor shortage. In the festive season, Industry was hoping to make up for the lost ground, but the sales in the month of November 2021, were lowest in 7 years for Passenger Vehicles, lowest in 11 years for TwoWheelers and lowest in 19 years for Three-Wheelers."

"Amidst the rising threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant, Industry is pro-actively ensuring employee safety and monitoring any supply chain hiccups," he added.