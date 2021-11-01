Ola delays second purchase window for electric scooters to Dec 16

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing firm Ola has announced that it will open the second purchase window for its electric scooters -- S1 and S1 Pro -- on December 16 instead of November 1. The firm stated that this is due to the massive demand for the electric scooters in the first round and that they are "currently busy fulfilling existing orders," as per Ola's recent note to customers.

“We will be opening our purchase window for fresh orders on 16th December, 2021. We will reach out to you in the coming weeks to schedule your test ride,” the note read. It added that there will be no changes for customers who have paid Rs 20,000 during the first purchase window on September 15 and September 16.

Ola's note to its customers

The company opened purchase of its electric scooters from September 8. Ola’s note to its customers read that the final payment window for all those who booked their scooters in the first purchase window will open from November 10 and “your scooter is on track to reach you within the delivery window already communicated to you.”

The company had stated, “Ola Electric has provided a specific delivery window to every customer who has purchased our scooter and we remain on track to deliver the scooters within that window.”

It further mentioned that they prefer customers to pay the balance amount once they have the opportunity to take a test drive and hence the final payment window is aligned to the test drive dates beginning from November 10. Ola stated that if a customer has decided to cancel their booking after taking the test ride, the entire amount will be refunded.

Customers have, however, complained about the lack of clarity on the time and location of the test rides from the company’s side. “They are saying that deliveries would begin after test drives. But there is a lack of clarity in which cities or towns the test drives will take place. Bookings have come from all over the country so they will conduct test drives all over the nation? If not then there would be a delay in deliveries,” one of the customers told news agency PTI.

