Ola Electric reveals reverse gear feature for upcoming e-scooter; check out details

Ola Electric announced on Saturday that drivers of its highly anticipated e-scooter will be able to reverse the electric vehicle (EV) at an "unbelievable pace". The firm shared a video on Twitter that highlighted the reverse gear feature of its e-scooter.

In the caption of the video, Ola Electric, wrote, "You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace, you can also reserve the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable price of Rs 499 now!". The video shows a person driving Ola's e-scooter around traffic cones in reverse gear.

Ola Electric has claimed that its e-scooter will have 'class-leading speed, unprecedented range, biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices'. The e-scooter will run on a powerful motor that will be paired with a lithium-ion battery, while its boot is expected to have enough space to fit two helmets.

The company has claimed that the e-scooter will offer a 'keyless experience'. Users will be able to access the e-scooter through a mobile application. A fast charger is expected to charge the e-scooter up to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes. The e-scooter will be able to operate for up to 75 kilometres with a 50 per cent charge. This suggests that the upcoming e-scooter will have the capacity to run 150 kilometres when fully charged.

Ola Electric's e-scooter will launch on August 15. The company will adopt a direct-to-consumer model for sales of its scooter. The scooter will be competitively priced and the pricing shall be announced soon, as per the Ola website.

Consumers can book the e-scooter, which comes in 10 colours, by paying Rs 499 via netbanking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or OlaMoney.

