Ola Electric scooter launch on August 15: Expected price, range, charging, other details

Ola Electric will launch its highly anticipated e-scooter tomorrow, August 15. The electric scooter is being manufactured at the newly built Ola Futurefactory, a 500-acre facility in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

In a recent teaser posted on Twitter, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had revealed that the e-scooter will be called the 'S1 Scooter'.

Ola Electric's e-scooter booking

Ola Electric's e-scooter had caused a bit of stir in the market when the bookings for it opened on July 15. It had received over 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours of the registrations opening in India, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola has adopted a direct-to-consumer model for the sale of its electric scooter. Consumers can book the e-scooter by paying Rs 499 via net banking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or OlaMoney.

Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal reveals price of Ola Electric’s e-scooters...well, almost

Ola Electric's e-scooter variants

Ola e-scooter is expected to launch in three different variants to better serve the customers' needs. The electric scooter's first variant will have a 2kW motor. The top speed of the basic model is expected to be around 45 kmph. The second mid variant will have a 4kW motor and will be able to attain a maximum speed of 70 kmph. The top-end variant of Ola Electric's e-scooter will have a 7kW motor and will have a top speed of 95 kmph.

Ola Electric's e-scooter colour options

Ola's electric scooter will be available in 10 colour options. Although the company is yet to reveal the names of the colour schemes, it has revealed that there will be matte and gloss choices in blue, black, red, pink, yellow, white and silver shades.

A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What's your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7#JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/rGrApLv4yk — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 22, 2021

Ola Electric's e-scooter range

Ola has revealed that its e-scooter will be able to operate for up to 75 km with a 50% charge. This suggests that the electric scooter will have the capacity to run 150 km when fully charged. The vehicle has a 3.4kWh battery which will make it eligible for the government's FAME-II subsidy.

Also read: Ola Electric e-scooter to be home delivered to customers; check out full details

Ola Electric's e-scooter charging time

Ola Electric has explained that by using a fast charger customers will be able to charge the e-scooter up to 50% in just 18 minutes. At a regular charging station, the electric scooter will take around 2.5 hours to fully charge from 0%. A normal plug at home will take even longer, around 5.5 hours.

Ola Electric's e-scooter weight and size

Dimensions of the electric scooter are expected to be 1,860 mm in length, 700 mm in width and 1,155 mm in height. The vehicle is expected to weigh around 74 kg. It will have a saddle height of 800mm and a wheelbase of 1,345 mm.

Ola Electric's e-scooter features

Ola Electric has claimed that its e-scooter will offer a 'keyless experience'. Users will be able to access the vehicle through a mobile application. The electric scooter will have a 7-inch touchscreen display that will display information such as GPS navigation. The e-scooter is also expected to have 4G connectivity and will support features like YouTube and voice calling.

Ola Electric has stated that its e-scooter will have 'class-leading speed, unprecedented range, biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices'. The company has explained that the vehicle will run on a powerful motor that will be paired with a lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter's boot is expected to have enough space to fit two helmets.

Ola Electric's e-scooter boasts of an LED lighting setup that would include an LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers and LED taillamp. The vehicle will also have alloy wheels with a single disc each at the front and rear.

Ola Electric's e-scooter launch event

Bhavish Aggarwal has already announced that Ola Electric would be revealing all details of the upcoming e-scooter on August 15 at 2:00 pm. He added that those interested can watch the launch event of the e-scooter on YouTube or on Ola Electric's official website.

Apart from the official Ola Electric website, one can also follow the live blog by BusinessToday.In to get all the latest updates on Ola electric scooter launch event.

Ola Electric's e-scooter expected price

Ola Electric is yet to reveal the official price of its e-scooter. The price range is expected to be in between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.2 lakh, However, the actual price of the electric scooter will be subject to state-wise EV (electric vehicle) policies and the FAME-II subsidy. The e-scooter will be home delivered to the customers once they make the payment.

Also read: ‘Didn’t anticipate the crazy demand’: Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola e-scooter bookings